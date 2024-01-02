The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Tony Perkins: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ben Krikke: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
220th 73.6 Points Scored 86.6 15th
70th 66 Points Allowed 77.5 313th
285th 33.8 Rebounds 39.3 76th
100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 142nd
268th 6.5 3pt Made 6.9 234th
319th 11.2 Assists 19.4 8th
31st 9.5 Turnovers 9.6 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.