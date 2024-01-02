Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The Badgers are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 152.5.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wisconsin
|-7.5
|152.5
Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.
- Iowa's average game total this season has been 165.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Iowa is 4-8-0 ATS this year.
- Wisconsin (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Iowa (4-8-0) this season.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wisconsin
|2
|16.7%
|74.2
|162
|64.9
|142.1
|135.0
|Iowa
|10
|83.3%
|87.8
|162
|77.2
|142.1
|162.3
Additional Iowa Insights & Trends
- The Badgers beat the spread seven times in 20 Big Ten games last season.
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 87.8 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers allow.
- When it scores more than 64.9 points, Iowa is 4-8 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wisconsin
|6-6-0
|3-3
|5-7-0
|Iowa
|4-8-0
|1-2
|8-4-0
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|11-6
|Home Record
|14-3
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.8
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
