The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The Badgers are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 152.5.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -7.5 152.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

Iowa's average game total this season has been 165.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Iowa is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

Wisconsin (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Iowa (4-8-0) this season.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 2 16.7% 74.2 162 64.9 142.1 135.0 Iowa 10 83.3% 87.8 162 77.2 142.1 162.3

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Badgers beat the spread seven times in 20 Big Ten games last season.

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 87.8 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers allow.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, Iowa is 4-8 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 6-6-0 3-3 5-7-0 Iowa 4-8-0 1-2 8-4-0

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Iowa 11-6 Home Record 14-3 6-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

