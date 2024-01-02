How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Iowa is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Badgers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes rank 134th.
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 87.8 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers give up.
- Iowa has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
- The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.
- At home, Iowa knocked down 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|W 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 103-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/12/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
