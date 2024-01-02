The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Iowa Moneyline FanDuel Wisconsin (-8.5) 153.5 -365 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Iowa has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Wisconsin has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Badgers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Sportsbooks have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+12000) compared to the start of the season (+12000).

With odds of +12000, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

