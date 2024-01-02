Will Jarred Tinordi find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

