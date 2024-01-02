The Chicago Blackhawks, including Philipp Kurashev, take the ice Tuesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kurashev in that upcoming Blackhawks-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 18:05 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has a goal in seven games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in 16 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

Kurashev has an assist in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kurashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 5 23 Points 1 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

