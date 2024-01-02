Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
Can we expect Ryan Donato lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Donato stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Predators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.