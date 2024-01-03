The New York Knicks (18-15) clash with the Chicago Bulls (15-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC and MSG.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per contest (15th in the league).

The Bulls' -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.5 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 112 per contest (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 225.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Chicago has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +50000 +20000 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.