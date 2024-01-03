On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New York Knicks (16-11) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, MSG

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 45.1% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond is putting up 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson posts 25.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

RJ Barrett puts up 18.5 points, 2.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Josh Hart puts up 7.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Bulls 114.7 Points Avg. 110.3 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 46.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 38.0% Three Point % 37.4%

