The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is 219.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 219.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 20 of 35 games this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 221.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has a 17-18-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +310 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 21 63.6% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8 Bulls 20 57.1% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over three times.

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (10-10-0) than away (7-8-0).

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 9-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bulls and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17 Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15

Bulls vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bulls Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-7 112 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-4 13-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-3

