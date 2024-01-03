The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (15-20) ahead of their game against the New York Knicks (18-15) currently has five players on it. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 from Madison Square Garden.

The Bulls' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 110-97 loss to the 76ers. The Bulls got a team-leading 16 points from DeMar DeRozan in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1 Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0 0 0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Malachi Flynn: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -9.5 220.5

