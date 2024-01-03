The New York Knicks (18-15) take on the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC and MSG.

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: MSG

Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 48% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank eighth.

The Bulls score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.

Chicago is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are averaging more points at home (109.7 per game) than on the road (109.3). And they are conceding less at home (108.5) than away (116.7).

In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 8.2 fewer points per game at home (108.5) than on the road (116.7).

This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (23.6 per game) than away (22.9).

Bulls Injuries