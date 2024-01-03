You can find player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan and others on the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -128)

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

DeRozan averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

DeRozan's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Coby White is 21.5 points. That's 3.9 more than his season average of 17.6.

He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

White's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

White has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Randle's 24.0 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Jalen Brunson's 25.6 points per game are 0.1 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Brunson has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.