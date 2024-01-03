Coby White plus his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the New York Knicks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

White had 14 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-97 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 17.6 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.7 5.4 PRA -- 26.6 31.2 PR -- 21.9 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

White is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 113.7 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 19 8 0 0 2 0 0 12/16/2022 22 7 5 1 1 0 0 12/14/2022 28 12 4 2 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.