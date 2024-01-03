At Madison Square Garden, DeMar DeRozan will lead the Chicago Bulls (15-20) into a road game against the New York Knicks (18-15) on Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Madison Square Garden

DeMar DeRozan vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1219.7 1342.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37 40.7 Fantasy Rank 21 32

DeMar DeRozan vs. Julius Randle Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan averages 22.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 112 per contest (eighth in league).

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It collects 43.4 rebounds per game, 20th in the league, while its opponents grab 44.5.

The Bulls hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.7%.

Chicago has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.7 assists and 9.6 boards per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 113.7 per contest (15th in the league).

New York prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is recording 45.2 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.8 per contest.

The Knicks make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

New York forces 13 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA action).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game -3.4 2.1 Usage Percentage 25.8% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 55.6% 56.4% Total Rebound Pct 5.8% 15% Assist Pct 23.3% 21.1%

