Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) facing the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.