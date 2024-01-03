Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With 13 games on the NHL menu Tuesday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Pastrnak's stats: 22 goals in 35 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Rantanen's stats: 19 goals in 37 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- MacKinnon's stats: 19 goals in 37 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 33 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- McDavid's stats: 13 goals in 32 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +120 to score
Predators vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Forsberg's stats: 18 goals in 37 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score
Penguins vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Guentzel's stats: 16 goals in 35 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Jets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Kucherov's stats: 26 goals in 37 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Crosby's stats: 20 goals in 35 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +130 to score
Oilers vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- Draisaitl's stats: 17 goals in 34 games
