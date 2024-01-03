Wednesday's contest between the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) and Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) squaring off at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 75, Northern Iowa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-4.1)

Missouri State (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Missouri State has an 8-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Iowa, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Panthers' games have gone over. Missouri State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 games. Northern Iowa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and conceding 73.8 per outing, 251st in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.

Northern Iowa ranks 256th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 32.7 its opponents average.

Northern Iowa connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 37.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.0%.

Northern Iowa and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Panthers commit 10.7 per game (86th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (249th in college basketball).

