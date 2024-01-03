The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

This season, Northern Iowa has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 222nd.

The Panthers put up 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (67.3).

Northern Iowa is 6-6 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, five more than it is averaging away (77.4).

At home the Panthers are giving up 70 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (79).

Northern Iowa sinks more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (36%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule