The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • This season, Northern Iowa has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 222nd.
  • The Panthers put up 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (67.3).
  • Northern Iowa is 6-6 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, five more than it is averaging away (77.4).
  • At home the Panthers are giving up 70 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (79).
  • Northern Iowa sinks more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (36%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M W 74-55 McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State W 100-82 McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/7/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center
1/10/2024 UIC - McLeod Center

