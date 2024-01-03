Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-2 MVC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bowen Born: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|210th
|74
|Points Scored
|77.9
|116th
|103rd
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|276th
|32nd
|41.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|252nd
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|317th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9
|64th
|247th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|276th
|13
|Turnovers
|10.8
|92nd
