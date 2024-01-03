The Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -2.5 144.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Northern Iowa's contests this season have a 151.5-point average over/under, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Iowa's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Missouri State has had more success against the spread than Northern Iowa this year, sporting an ATS record of 8-4-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 50% 73.6 151.4 67.3 141.1 140.5 Northern Iowa 7 63.6% 77.8 151.4 73.8 141.1 146.6

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Bears had 11 wins in 22 games against the spread last year in MVC play.

The Panthers' 77.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Northern Iowa is 5-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 8-4-0 5-1 6-6-0 Northern Iowa 5-6-0 1-4 7-4-0

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Missouri State Northern Iowa 5-0 Home Record 4-1 1-4 Away Record 1-4 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 82.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.4 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

