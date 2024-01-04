Big Ten Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a Big Ten team on Thursday in college basketball play.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans
|7:00 PM ET
|Peacock
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Wolverines
|9:00 PM ET
|Peacock
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.