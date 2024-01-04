As they prepare for their Thursday, January 4 matchup with the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) are dealing with nine players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Seth Jones D Out Upper Body
Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder
Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin
Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist
Tyler Johnson C Out Foot
Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body
Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago's total of 139 goals given up (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • Their -52 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

  • New York has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Its +21 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Rangers (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.