Blackhawks vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - January 4
As they prepare for their Thursday, January 4 matchup with the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) are dealing with nine players on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Seth Jones
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Taylor Raddysh
|RW
|Out
|Groin
|Anthony Beauvillier
|LW
|Out
|Wrist
|Tyler Johnson
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Samuel Savoie
|LW
|Out
|Leg
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago's total of 139 goals given up (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.
- Their -52 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.4 per game).
- Its +21 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-400)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|6
