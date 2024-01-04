How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Rangers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, January 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped 12 consecutive road games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Rangers and Blackhawks square off on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Rangers vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 139 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|37
|15
|18
|33
|32
|30
|40.3%
|Philipp Kurashev
|30
|7
|16
|23
|16
|16
|52.3%
|Jason Dickinson
|37
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|46.5%
|Nick Foligno
|37
|8
|9
|17
|13
|29
|46.6%
|Tyler Johnson
|35
|9
|4
|13
|12
|12
|42.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 100 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|36
|23
|27
|50
|31
|12
|14.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|36
|14
|23
|37
|18
|22
|51.5%
|Vincent Trocheck
|36
|9
|25
|34
|17
|22
|62.2%
|Chris Kreider
|36
|19
|15
|34
|15
|6
|32.6%
|Adam Fox
|26
|3
|21
|24
|11
|12
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.