Blackhawks vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) will aim to halt a 12-game road losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (25-10-1) on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-400)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 35 games this season, and won 10 (28.6%).
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- The Blackhawks have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has played 23 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|121 (11th)
|Goals
|87 (30th)
|100 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|139 (30th)
|34 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (27th)
|18 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (26th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has a 4-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 2-7-1 overall over its last 10 games.
- Chicago has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 87 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 139 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their -52 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
