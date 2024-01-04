Will Boris Katchouk Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Katchouk stats and insights
- Katchouk has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Katchouk has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Katchouk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.