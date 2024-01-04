The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brett Seney find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Seney score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Seney 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In one of seven games last season, Seney scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He did not play against the Rangers last season.
  • Seney produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 11.1% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

