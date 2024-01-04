Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guttman stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- On the power play, Guttman has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Guttman's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guttman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.