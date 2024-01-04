The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor Murphy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Murphy stats and insights

In one of 37 games this season, Murphy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Murphy's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:13 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.