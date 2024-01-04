Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (8-4) and the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-61 and heavily favors Drake to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent outing 78-59 against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Drake vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 84, Indiana State 61

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 44 in our computer rankings) in an 85-73 win on November 12 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

The Bulldogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 44) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 134) on November 26

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140) on December 8

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on November 24

78-59 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 161) on December 30

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Courtney Becker: 7.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 82.6 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a +106 scoring differential overall.

Offensively the Bulldogs have been worse when playing at home this season, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 88.4 per game when playing on the road.

Drake cedes 70.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 78.4 in road games.

