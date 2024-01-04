In the upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jarred Tinordi to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

