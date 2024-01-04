MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are six games featuring a MVC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Illinois State Redbirds versus the Belmont Bruins.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UIC Flames at Southern Illinois Salukis
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Evansville Purple Aces at Northern Iowa Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bradley Braves at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Indiana State Sycamores at Drake Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Illinois State Redbirds at Belmont Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
