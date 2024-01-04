Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a wager on Foligno? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Foligno vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is -4.

In five of 37 games this year, Foligno has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 10 of 37 games this season, Foligno has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Foligno has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foligno Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 2 17 Points 2 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.