Thursday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) and Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 54-52 to Missouri State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 83, Evansville 63

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Panthers secured their signature win of the season on November 6, a 78-67 home victory.

The Panthers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fifth-most.

Northern Iowa has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Emerson Green: 7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers' -172 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.1 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 79.3 per contest (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.