The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) take a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10), who have dropped three straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Aces put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Evansville is 1-2 when it scores more than 79.3 points.
  • The 62.1 points per game the Panthers record are 21.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces give up (84.0).
  • The Panthers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces concede to opponents (48.4%).
  • The Purple Aces' 35.0 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.

Northern Iowa Leaders

  • Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
  • Emerson Green: 7.0 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
  • Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 78-59 McLeod Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa State L 87-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Missouri State L 54-52 Great Southern Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Evansville - McLeod Center
1/6/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center
1/12/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

