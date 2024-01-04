The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) take a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10), who have dropped three straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Evansville is 1-2 when it scores more than 79.3 points.

The 62.1 points per game the Panthers record are 21.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces give up (84.0).

The Panthers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces concede to opponents (48.4%).

The Purple Aces' 35.0 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Emerson Green: 7.0 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

7.0 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Northern Iowa Schedule