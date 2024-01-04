How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) take a nine-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10), who have dropped three straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Evansville is 1-2 when it scores more than 79.3 points.
- The 62.1 points per game the Panthers record are 21.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces give up (84.0).
- The Panthers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces concede to opponents (48.4%).
- The Purple Aces' 35.0 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Emerson Green: 7.0 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 87-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 54-52
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Evansville
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/6/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/12/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
