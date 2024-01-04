Plymouth County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Plymouth County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Le Mars High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Orange City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
