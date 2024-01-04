For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

