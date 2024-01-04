Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.