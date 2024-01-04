Can we count on Ryan Donato lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

  • In six of 35 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Donato has zero points on the power play.
  • Donato averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

