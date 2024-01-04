Sioux County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sioux County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sioux County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Le Mars High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Orange City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lennox High School at Rock Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Rock Valley, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.