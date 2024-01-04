Sofia Kenin will begin the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia versus Greet Minnen in the round of 32. She was knocked out by Arina Rodionova in the round of 32 of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 (her last tournament). Kenin currently has the third-best odds at +900 to win this tournament at Domain Tennis Centre.

Kenin at the 2024 Hobart International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

Kenin will begin play at the Hobart International by meeting Minnen in the round of 32 on Monday, January 8 (at 8:00 PM ET).

Kenin Stats

In her last match, Kenin was defeated 5-7, 6-7 against Rodionova in the Round of 32 of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024.

The 25-year-old Kenin is 24-19 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Kenin has gone 16-13.

Over the past year (across all court types), Kenin has played 43 matches and 21.4 games per match.

In her 29 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Kenin has averaged 21.7 games.

Kenin, over the past 12 months, has won 70.7% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.

Kenin has won 34.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 70.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

