Woodbury County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Woodbury County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 3
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Lawton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
