Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Albia High School vs. Knoxville High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Knoxville High School will host Albia High School in a clash between South Central Conference teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Albia vs. Knoxville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games Today
Pleasantville High School at Interstate 35 Truro High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Truro, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Melcher-Dallas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Bluegrass Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.