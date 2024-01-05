Alex Caruso and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Caruso, in his last game (January 3 loss against the Knicks), produced 13 points and four steals.

Now let's dig into Caruso's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.0 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 16 17.5 PR -- 13.5 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Hornets

Caruso has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.5% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 120.6 points per contest.

The Hornets concede 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 27.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 13.7 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 30 12 6 2 1 2 0

