Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
Should you wager on Alex Vlasic to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
- Vlasic averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
