The Chicago Bulls, Andre Drummond included, take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Drummond, in his last action, had 13 points, 16 rebounds and two steals in a 116-100 loss to the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Drummond's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Andre Drummond Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.3 10.3 Rebounds 11.5 8.6 13.0 Assists -- 0.6 0.5 PRA -- 16.5 23.8 PR -- 15.9 23.3



Andre Drummond Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

Drummond's opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Hornets are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 120.6 points per game.

The Hornets give up 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

The Hornets give up 27.9 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Andre Drummond vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 14 7 9 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.