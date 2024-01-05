The injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) ahead of their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) currently features nine players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Seth Jones D Out Upper Body
Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg
Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin
Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist
Tyler Johnson C Out Foot

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle
Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body
Ondrej Palat LW Questionable Lower Body
Timo Meier RW Questionable Mid-Body

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Arena: Prudential Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks' 88 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
  • Chicago's total of 143 goals conceded (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -55, they are 31st in the league.

Devils Season Insights

  • New Jersey has scored the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).
  • It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5

