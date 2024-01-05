Having lost 13 in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the New Jersey Devils on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Devils-Blackhawks matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/5/2023 Blackhawks Devils 4-2 NJ

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 143 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 88 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 38 15 18 33 32 31 40.1% Philipp Kurashev 31 7 16 23 16 16 51.5% Jason Dickinson 38 12 6 18 16 31 46.4% Nick Foligno 38 8 9 17 13 29 46.9% Anthony Beauvillier 37 4 9 13 5 24 52.2%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Devils' 127 total goals (3.5 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players