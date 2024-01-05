How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost 13 in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the New Jersey Devils on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Devils-Blackhawks matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Devils vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Devils
|4-2 NJ
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 143 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- With 88 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|38
|15
|18
|33
|32
|31
|40.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|31
|7
|16
|23
|16
|16
|51.5%
|Jason Dickinson
|38
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|46.4%
|Nick Foligno
|38
|8
|9
|17
|13
|29
|46.9%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|37
|4
|9
|13
|5
|24
|52.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- The Devils' 127 total goals (3.5 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|31
|15
|30
|45
|37
|34
|36.8%
|Jesper Bratt
|36
|14
|29
|43
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|36
|15
|12
|27
|16
|13
|35.1%
|Luke Hughes
|36
|7
|15
|22
|28
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|25
|10
|10
|20
|9
|13
|55.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.