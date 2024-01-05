Blackhawks vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) take a 13-game road losing streak into a matchup against the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-400)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 36 games this season, and won 10 (27.8%).
- Chicago has been at least a +310 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 38 games this season.
Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|127 (7th)
|Goals
|88 (30th)
|127 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|143 (30th)
|34 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (28th)
|27 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (26th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago owns a 4-4-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-7-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of Chicago's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.2 goals.
- The Blackhawks' 88 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 3.8 goals per game, 143 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.
- They have a -55 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
