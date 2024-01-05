Bulls vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Charlotte Hornets (8-24), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at United Center, face the Chicago Bulls (15-21). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-8.5)
|224.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Bulls (-8.5)
|222
|-360
|+290
Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Bulls have a -102 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.3 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are giving up 112.1 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.
- The Hornets' -337 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 120.6 per contest (25th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 219.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 232.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Chicago has covered 17 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+50000
|+20000
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
