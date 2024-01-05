The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hornets 108

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 8.5)

Bulls (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-9.7)

Bulls (-9.7) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.0

The Bulls have covered more often than the Hornets this year, tallying an ATS record of 17-19-0, compared to the 14-18-0 record of the Hornets.

Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (18 out of 36). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (17 out of 32).

The Bulls have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season while the Hornets have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-22).

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 109.3 (third-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 112.1 points given up per contest.

Chicago is grabbing 43.3 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

In terms of assists, the Bulls are dishing out only 23.3 dimes per contest (second-worst in league).

Chicago is forcing 13.9 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.6 turnovers per contest (third-best).

With 11.6 threes per game, the Bulls rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 20th in the league.

